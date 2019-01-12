× Ex-restaurant employee ordered to repay $167K she stole from restaurant

Troutdale, OR (KPTV) — A woman was sentenced to a year and five months in prison Friday for stealing more than $167,000 from a family-owned restaurant in Troutdale, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.

Keeya Danielle Deshazo, 41, is a former employee at La Costita Restaurant and took cash that should have been deposited in the restaurant’s bank account and put it in her own, the attorney’s office says.

Investigators believe the theft occurred for at least a year between 2015 and 2016.

Law enforcement during the investigation determined Deshazo had a gambling problem and kept deposit slips as “IOUs” for the restaurant.

Deshazo on Friday pleaded guilty to three counts of theft in the first degree and was ordered to repay La Costita Restaurant in full. Deshazo immediately surrendered a $10,000 check.

Her sentencing was delayed so she could start preparing payments for the rest of the $157,240 she owes.