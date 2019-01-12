Daughter of LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson dies after battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Russell M. Nelson's daughter has died after a battle with cancer.

The LDS Church said in a statement Saturday that Wendy Nelson Maxfield, a daughter of President Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel White Nelson, died Friday afternoon peacefully in her home.

Maxfield was 67, the church said.

Maxfield is married to Norman Maxfield and is survived by seven children and 20 grandchildren, according to the church.

"We express our love to the entire Nelson and Maxfield family as they remember her life and mourn her passing," the church wrote.