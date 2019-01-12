× A Utah lawmaker wants to make it a crime to lie about needing an emotional support animal

Clinton • Seven-year-old Skyrie Sacks has a backyard coop full of emotional support animals that — like their Pokémon namesakes — began their lives as a humble egg. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

And, according to her mom, Skyrie is out there with her eight chickens on most days that aren’t freezing or snowing or pouring.

If she’s feeling sad, she can cuddle with Mew, a small eruption of white feathers. If she’s full of energy, she can chase Pikachu or Pidgey around their Clinton yard. If she’s feeling generous, she can feed Chansey (her favorite) a special treat: A palm-full of desiccated mealworms.

The Sackses have paid a price so they could keep the chickens, which help Skyrie cope with severe anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder from a traumatic accident in 2016. Last year, they moved out of their dream home in Herriman because their homeowner association was adamant that the hens must go, even though Skyrie’s parents handed over letters from a therapist and pediatrician affirming the girl’s need for the support animals.

