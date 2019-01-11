× West Jordan Police respond to mountain lion sighting near Sunset Ridge Middle School

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Several police and animal control officers responded to the area near Sunset Ridge Middle School Friday morning on report of a mountain lion sighting.

Police posted about the incident Friday around 11:40 a.m., saying they responded along with animal control personnel but were not able to locate the mountain lion.

“Last sighting indicated the cat was moving west back toward the mountain,” the agency stated. “We don’t believe there is a viable threat at this time.”

Sunset Ridge Middle School is located at 8292 South Skyline Arch Drive.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for avoiding encounters with potentially dangerous wildlife as well as advice for how to respond should you encounter a wild animal.

See below for their tips regarding encounters with mountain lions, which are also called cougars:

Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.