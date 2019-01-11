VIDEO: Driver argues about right of way with elem. school crossing guard in Kaysville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A driver is seen arguing with a crossing guard about who has the right of way in a video posted to Facebook Thursday.

The video, above, was captured outside Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville. (Video courtesy: Celia Hardy)

"Friendly reminder don’t be like this lady who was willing to hit kids in a crosswalk because the crossing guard was in her way. She kept telling the guard to move," wrote Celia Hardy, who posted the video on Facebook.

In Utah, drivers are required to yield to all pedestrians, regardless of whether or not the pedestrian is using a crosswalk.

"A driver is required to yield to all pedestrians even if they are not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk," the handbook states. "At school crossings where there is a traffic patrol, stop and yield as signaled."

In response to the incident, Kaysville Police posted the following message on their Facebook page:

If anyone can identify the driver of this vehicle, please contact Sergeant McKinnon at (801) 497-7066 or smckinnon@kaysvillecity.com. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting the keyword "KAYSVILLEPD" and your tip to 847411. Thank you for your assistance!