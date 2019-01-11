‘Bird Box Challenge’ leads to crash, possible charges for Utah teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- Police say a teenager participating in the latest viral challenge is responsible for a crash on Layton Parkway and will face reckless driving charges.

Layton Police tweeted two photos of the crash, which they said occurred Monday. No injuries were reported.

"Bird Box Challenge while driving... predictable result," the department stated. "This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway."

Police said they didn't learn about the story behind Monday's crash until Friday. The "Bird Box Challenge" takes its name from a recent Netflix movie in which the characters must remain blindfolded.

Lt. Travis Lyman, Layton Police, said the 17-year-old girl driving the pickup truck was with a 16-year-old boy when she decided to attempt the "Bird Box Challenge" and used a beanie as an impromptu blindfold.

The driver veered into oncoming traffic and struck a passenger car.

“Honestly I’m almost embarrassed to have to say ‘Don’t drive with your eyes covered’ but you know apparently we do have to say that,” Lyman said. “…The stakes are just so high and it’s just such a potentially dangerous thing as it is: to try and do it in that way is inexcusable. It really puts everybody at risk.”

Police are recommending reckless driving charges in the case but it will be up to the County Attorney's Office to determine what charges, if any, are filed.