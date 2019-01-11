Utah sheriff investigating after dog found missing from kennel, ‘pile of blood’ found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah -- The Millard County Sheriff is investigating a malicious dog attack that took place in Deseret, just south of Delta.

Jim Dutson said he was watching his sister-in-law's dog, Bear, while she and her husband were in Arizona on business. When he went over to his sister-in-law's house Thursday morning to feed Bear and let her out to run, he immediately knew something was wrong.

“When I got there, she wasn't there but right there where the gate opens was a fairly good size pile of blood,” said Dutson.

He immediately called the Millard County Sheriff.

“I couldn't see how she'd be alive and there be that much blood. I couldn’t see of any way for her to have hurt herself in her kennel. I saw no stray wires. No nothing,” said Dutson.

The sheriff found tire tracks leading up to the kennel but couldn't find Bear.

“Somebody for some reason had to have had a vendetta against them [the family] though I can't imagine it because they're both just nice people,” said Dutson.

Dutson says his sister-in-law got Bear two years ago as a puppy after another suspicious incident.

“They had a dog that was stolen about two years ago. It just disappeared out of their yard, but they lived in another part of the valley at the time. I don't know that it's related in any way, but to me, it’s just weird,” said Dutson.

Dutson can't imagine why someone would do something like this.

“I can’t see how anyone would do that to a dog, but especially a happy, fun, loving one. I know the dog was just jumping up on the corner of the fence saying hi to whoever it was you know,” said Dutson.

Hurting a friendly sweet animal, leaving a loving family heartbroken.

“Horrifying. Traumatic. It’s just unbelievable,” said Dutson.

The Millard County Sheriff is investigating, trying to track down a suspect and find the dog. If you know anything about this case, please give them a call at (435) 743-5302.