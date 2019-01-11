Two dead in head-on crash near Green River

GREEN RIVER, Utah — Two people died Friday morning after a head-on crash on SR-6 near Green River.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred at 7:25 a.m. near mile marker 296.

The vehicles involved were a Ford F-150 was traveling west and a Toyota Camry traveling east. DPS officials said fog was likely contributing factor in the crash.

The driver of the Camry died at the scene, and the driver of the F-150 was transported from the scene by ambulance, but also died from injuries suffered in the crash.

“Investigators are using a drone to diagram the scene. This will help us better reconstruct what actually happened to cause this awful crash,” a news release from DPS said.

The names of the deceased haven’t been released pending notification of their families.