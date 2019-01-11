Teacher of the Month: Cindy Morrey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every month Cyprus Credit Union and FOX 13 surprise a teacher of the month with a $1,000.00 check. They get $500.00 to spend on their classroom and $500.00 to spend on themselves.

January's Teacher of The Month is Mrs. Cindy Morrey at Riverton High School.

This was the nomination sent in for Mrs. Morrey:

"Mrs. Morrey is passionate about teaching financial literacy and it shows! She uses real stories to teach the concepts in a way that students can relate to. Students walk out of the class being able to relate the content to their life that day or the coming weekend. She takes so much time and effort preparing for her classes outside of the school day. She spends endless hours making sure she is prepared and updating her material. She attends conferences that help her with new information and she brings it back to the classroom. Her classes performed so well on the end of the term test, she had the highest scores in our school district. Some teachers who are successful have a problem sharing with others, but not Mrs. Morrey! She shares everything she does in her classroom with her teacher peers to help them (assignments and projects she has created, PPT, reviewing concepts etc.) Another key characteristic that makes Cindy a great teacher is that she cares for the students in her classes. She has an inviting classroom where students who feel left out or feel like they are different from others, feel at home. Her room is a safe place for many students during lunch, before/after school if they don't feel like they have somewhere to hang out. Her door is always open. Cindy loves what she teaches and it shows in so many ways!"

