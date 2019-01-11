This week Rich reviews an uplifting film called "The Upside", which he thinks audiences will love but critics will hate. He also reviews "On the Basis of Sex", which chronicles one of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's early cases.
Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Upside’ and ‘On the Basis of Sex’
