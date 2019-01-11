Recipe: Black Bean Brownies

If you're looking for a treat that is sweet yet also packs in fiber and protein, vegan chef Jamie Foote has the recipe to try!
Black Bean Brownies
4 Tbsp Cacao Powder
1 Cup Oats
½ tsp Salt
2/3 Cup Maple Syrup
½ Cup Coconut Oil
4 Tsp Vanilla
1 tsp baking powder
½ Cup Chocolate chips, Nuts or Shredded Coconut
2 Cans of Organic Black Beans - Drained and Rinsed
Preheat oven to 350F
Combine all ingredients in a food processor except chocolate chips and beans
Process until it`s a smooth consistency. Then add beans and blend to a smooth consistency. Stir in chocolate chips, nuts or shredded coconut.
Pour into a greased 8x8 pan. Cook for 15 - 18 minutes.
They will be a little soft when you pull them out of the oven, let them sit and cool for about a hour before cutting.
*Dairy Free *Gluten Free * (you'd have to purchase dairy-free chocolate chips)