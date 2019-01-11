Recipe: Black Bean Brownies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a treat that is sweet yet also packs in fiber and protein, vegan chef Jamie Foote has the recipe to try!

Black Bean Brownies

4 Tbsp Cacao Powder

1 Cup Oats

½ tsp Salt

2/3 Cup Maple Syrup

½ Cup Coconut Oil

4 Tsp Vanilla

1 tsp baking powder

½ Cup Chocolate chips, Nuts or Shredded Coconut

2 Cans of Organic Black Beans - Drained and Rinsed

Preheat oven to 350F

Combine all ingredients in a food processor except chocolate chips and beans

Process until it`s a smooth consistency. Then add beans and blend to a smooth consistency. Stir in chocolate chips, nuts or shredded coconut.

Pour into a greased 8x8 pan. Cook for 15 - 18 minutes.

They will be a little soft when you pull them out of the oven, let them sit and cool for about a hour before cutting.

*Dairy Free *Gluten Free * (you'd have to purchase dairy-free chocolate chips)