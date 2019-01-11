Police: Suspected DUI driver causes property damage after hitting fence, home, pole

KEARNS, Utah — A driver suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence caused significant property damage Friday after losing control of her car, hitting a fence, a home and a telephone pole, police said.

According to Sgt. Melody Gray with the Unified Police Department, a female was driving southbound on 4000 W. at around 12:48 p.m. Friday.

Gray said the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason, drove through a yard, destroyed a fence, hit a home then hit a telephone pole.

The pole fell into a home after it was hit, Gray stated.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries during the incident. Gray said that investigators were waiting to get a warrant for a blood draw to determine if the driver was intoxicated.

Photos of the incident can be seen below: