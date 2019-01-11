Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting at apartments in Taylorsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- Police are searching for the shooter after a man suffered critical injuries in a drive-by at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the area near 1140 West and 3900 South around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A neighbor had rendered some medical assistance before emergency responders arrived on scene, and the man was taken to a hospital.

Lt. Manfred Lassig of the Unified Police Department said the man is listed in poor to critical condition but added the wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

Lassig said the case may be gang related.

"That's where we get the problems," he said. "You get mistaken identities, wrong cars, whatever: innocent people. They'll just crank rounds—like here we are in an apartment complex. Shooting rounds in an apartment complex: how many walls could any rounds have gone through?"

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a gold sedan but no further descriptions of the vehicle or suspect(s) were immediately available.

Unified Police say Sandy Police officers made a stop on a vehicle that may be related to the case but they are still investigating to determine what link, if any, exists.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.