Lomo Saltado

Serves 4
1 ½ pounds beef tenderloin steaks or sirloin steak, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips
5 tablespoons soy sauce
½ teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon sugar
1 ½ pounds potatoes, cut into wedges
5 tablespoons oil, separated
1 red onion, cut into 8 wedges
3 tomatoes, each seeded and cut into 8 wedges
2 tablespoons ají amarillo paste (or 3 tablespoons minced seeded fresno chiles)
3 garlic cloves
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
3 cups cooked long-grain white rice for serving
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Combine 1 tablespoon soy sauce, cumin, sugar, and a pinch of black pepper. Add steak and allow to sit for about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, toss the potato wedges with 2 ½ tablespoons oil and salt and pepper to taste. Roast potatoes until golden and tender about 30 minutes.
Heat 2 ½ tablespoons oil in heavy large skillet over high heat (get it smokin’ hot). Add beef and sauté until brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer beef to plate. Add onion to same skillet and cook until brown and beginning to soften (but still slightly crunchy), about 4 minutes. Add ají paste, garlic, and tomatoes and cook about 2 minutes just to soften tomatoes. Add soy sauce, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce, stir to combine, cook for about 2 minutes. Add beef, cilantro, and potatoes; toss to coat everything in the sauce. Serve beef-potato mixture with rice alongside.
Sponsor: Roth Living