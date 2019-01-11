Lomo Saltado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves 4

1 ½ pounds beef tenderloin steaks or sirloin steak, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips

5 tablespoons soy sauce

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon sugar

1 ½ pounds potatoes, cut into wedges

5 tablespoons oil, separated

1 red onion, cut into 8 wedges

3 tomatoes, each seeded and cut into 8 wedges

2 tablespoons ají amarillo paste (or 3 tablespoons minced seeded fresno chiles)

3 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 cups cooked long-grain white rice for serving

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Combine 1 tablespoon soy sauce, cumin, sugar, and a pinch of black pepper. Add steak and allow to sit for about 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, toss the potato wedges with 2 ½ tablespoons oil and salt and pepper to taste. Roast potatoes until golden and tender about 30 minutes.

Heat 2 ½ tablespoons oil in heavy large skillet over high heat (get it smokin’ hot). Add beef and sauté until brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer beef to plate. Add onion to same skillet and cook until brown and beginning to soften (but still slightly crunchy), about 4 minutes. Add ají paste, garlic, and tomatoes and cook about 2 minutes just to soften tomatoes. Add soy sauce, vinegar, and Worcestershire sauce, stir to combine, cook for about 2 minutes. Add beef, cilantro, and potatoes; toss to coat everything in the sauce. Serve beef-potato mixture with rice alongside.

