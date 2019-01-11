Let’s find Bentley a new BFF

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bentley is our Hearts4Paws Pet of the Week. He's a three-year-old Maltese mix that is so full of life.

He's playful and loves attention and also loves to cuddle.

Bentley's ideal home would be with no other dogs as he demands the attention and will annoy other dogs to get it.

He should be in a home with children at least five years or older so they are gentle with him. He doesn't do well with kids or adults that are rough.

He loves to go on car rides, walks and hikes.

Bentley will follow you everywhere and be your best buddy!

His adoption fee is $300.

Find him and other adoptable dogs at hearts4paws.org.