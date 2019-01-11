Kevin O’Connor of ‘This Old House’ is at the Salt Lake Home Show this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year, the Salt Lake Home Show welcomes Kevin O'Connor of PBS's 'This Old House', and he joined Budah live on The PLACE.

O'Connor got his start while renovating his first home when he encountered a few problems and asked for help from 'The Old House' experts. Months after his guest appearance he was offered a hosting position on the show. He quickly made the transition from financial expert to Emmy Award-nominated TV host.

O'Connor will share the latest renovation tips when he takes to the Design Stage on Friday, January 7 at 7pm and Saturday, January 12 at 10 am and 12 pm.

On The PLACE O'Connor talked about the latest in sustainability, technology and building practices to create a net-zero home... that was a recent undertaking by PBS's team.

They kept the architectural charm of an island cottage while introducing game-changing technology to make the home net-zero. The home's energy-saving and energy-producing technology include:

Photovoltaic solar panals

Heat-recovery HVAC system

Layers of insulation

Energy Star appliances

Triple-glazed argon-filled windows

LED lighting

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union runs:

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 2:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 13, 2019 - 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) - $12.00

Adults (Online) - $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online - $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under - FREE

Group Tickets (20 or more) - $8.00

Weekend Senior (55+) - Valid all three days of the show -$12.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) - Valid all three days of the show - $15.00

Hero Day: All active and retired military and first responders, as well as teachers, qualify for one FREE ticket with a valid ID on Friday, January 11, 2019.

For more information and tickets, please visit http://www.SaltLakeHomeShow.com.