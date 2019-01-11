It’s time for the Utah Travel Expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please join Columbus Travel and more than 60 of the world's best tour, hotel and cruise companies at the Utah Travel Expo. It is your place for exclusive travel discounts and savings.

Budah was there live for The PLACE on Friday. He talked with Larry Gelwix, the "Getaway Guru" about the expo as well as Ginny Tujague of Royal Caribbean and Bob Grove from "Road Trippin' With Bob".

Everyone who attends will get a discount of up to $100 plus additional savings and amenities offered by tour and cruise companies.

The Utah Travel Expo runs Friday, January 11 from 3pm to 8pm and on Saturday, January 12 from 10am to 3pm. It's at the Davis Conference Center in Layton, just north of the Layton Hills Mall at 1651 North 700 West.

There will be prizes and giveaways including:

Cruise with airfare for two

3-night all-inclusive Jamaica package for two with airfare

3-night trip to Hawaii for two with hotel & airfare

Plus other giveaways and trips every 15 minutes

Tickets are just $5 per person (17 and under are free). Print coupon or purchase tickets online for $2 off the regular price. Tickets can be pre-purchased at utahtravelexpo.com.