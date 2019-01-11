Huntsman family gives new 30 million dollar gift to namesake Cancer Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Family of the late philanthropist Jon M Huntsman Sr. made something crystal clear in a morning announcement on Friday: They are as committed as ever to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and its missions of care and research.

The Huntsmans announced a new gift of $30 million to allow the institute to double the size of their next phase of construction, called the Kathryn F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women's Cancers.

Karen Huntsman, Jon Huntsman Sr.'s widow spoke to a crowd gathered for the announcement.

"That vision he has had, our family will carry on with the patient foremost in mind with everything we do," said Karen Huntsman.

Prior to the announcement, the Institute had already raised $70 million in private donations for the Kathryn F. Kirk Center with money from Spencer and Kristen Kirk, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and doTerra International.

The 8-story 200 thousand square foot building was originally planned to be half that size. It will house rooms for inpatient and outpatient treatment along with office space for faculty. The additional floors allow extra room for future needs.