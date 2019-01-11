Elizabeth Smart praises bravery of Jayme Closs after missing Wisconsin teen found alive
Elizabeth Smart says finding missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs alive was a “miracle”, and she urges people to remember the teen is a survivor.
Smart was kidnapped as a teen, and her months-long ordeal made national headlines. She commented on the case Friday morning.
“I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation,” Smart wrote in part. “What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!!”
Jayme was found alive Thursday. The teen was reported missing October 15 after her parents were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home.
The full post from Smart is embedded below:
What a miracle!!! Jayme Closs has been found!!!! I’m so thrilled to hear the news. What has been such a heart wrenching tragedy finally has some happiness in the story. I’m praying for Jayme and all her family that they can have a joyous reunion and as the rest of the country celebrates alongside this happy occasion we all are mindful to give the family their space and privacy on their road to finding a new sense of normal and moving forward. I have no doubt Jayme and her family will forever appreciate the efforts and prayers of the many thousands of people who contributed and kept them in their thoughts and prayers! I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation. What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!! No matter what may unfold in her story let’s all try to remember that this young woman has SURVIVED and whatever other details may surface the most important will still remain that she is alive. May god bless you Jayme Closs and may we all continue to search for every missing child. #miracleshappen #novictimblaming #hope #findingnormal #survivor #strong #brave