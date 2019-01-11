× Elizabeth Smart praises bravery of Jayme Closs after missing Wisconsin teen found alive

Elizabeth Smart says finding missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs alive was a “miracle”, and she urges people to remember the teen is a survivor.

Smart was kidnapped as a teen, and her months-long ordeal made national headlines. She commented on the case Friday morning.

“I hope we may all continue to support and embrace Jayme as she reclaims her life and comes to terms with the reality of her situation,” Smart wrote in part. “What a brave, strong, and powerful survivor!!!!”

Jayme was found alive Thursday. The teen was reported missing October 15 after her parents were found murdered in their Barron, Wisconsin home.

