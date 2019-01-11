× Drone helps rescuers retrieve hiker stranded on a ledge in Snow Canyon

ST. GEORGE — A search and rescue operation Wednesday night in Snow Canyon State Park involving a hiker stuck on a ledge was aided by the use of a drone, the St. George News reported.

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team were sent to Snow Canyon following a call made to emergency dispatchers around 5:20 p.m. from a pair of hikers in the area.

The hikers said they heard someone shouting that he was stuck on a ledge and needed help, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said.

The search and rescue team arrived in Snow Canyon just as the sun was setting and met with the hikers who made the call. They led the team into the West Canyon area of the park where heard they man shouting.

