Dixie State to join Western Athletic Conference, effective 2020-2021

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Dixie State University will join the Western Athletic Conference, effective July 1, 2020, DSU and WAC officials announced Friday.

Dixie State will become the ninth member of the conference in 2020-21, joining Utah Valley University, California Baptist University, Chicago State University, Grand Canyon University, the University of Missouri-Kansas City, New Mexico State University, Seattle University and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“Several factors make Dixie State University a great fit for the WAC,” Commissioner Jeff Hurd said in a news release issued Friday. “Commitment to quality academics and athletics programs, along with the long-term vision that President Williams has for the University’s growth, are at the top of the list. I have no doubt that Dixie State will make a smooth transition to Division I and to the WAC.”