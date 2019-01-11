Air quality deemed unhealthy in Salt Lake County, prolonged time spent outdoors discouraged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) stated that the air quality in Salt Lake County is red, or unhealthy, and all groups were encouraged to avoid prolonged exertion outside.

The DEQ said the following groups should avoid outdoor exertion:

"People with lung disease, such as asthma

"Children and older adults

"People who are active outdoors"

Other groups were encouraged to limit prolonged outdoor exertion, the DEQ said.

Tooele, Davis Weber, and Cache Counties were under orange air quality, which the DEQ said is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease, children and older adults and people who are active outdoors.

Box Elder and Duchesne Counties were at yellow air quality, the DEQ said.

Unfortunately, there isn't much relief on the horizon with regards to air quality in parts of Utah, the DEQ told Fox 13 Thursday.

