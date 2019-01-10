Where you can find a moonlight dining experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner with your love, or a fun family night out -- we found the perfect place!

Wilderness Access Outfitters offers a creek side yurt dining experience at Wasatch Mountain State Park. You can snowshoe in, or if you prefer you can walk a few steps from your car from the Pine Creek campground parking lot.

Inside the rustic yurt you'll be served a four-course meal:

Opening appetizer featuring a three cheese fondue (which gives you the opportunity to mingle with other guests and help yourself)

Winter squash apple soup

Braised beef shoulder with a sweet potato mash and veggies

Seasonal dessert

You'll also be treated to a s'mores bar outside at the campfire (a part of the night kids particularly enjoy).

You do need a reservation, they recommend calling at least 48 hours in advance: 435-602-4022. You can also find more information at waoutah.com.

Wilderness Access Outfitters is part of the 4th Annual Winter Festival going on Saturday, January 12 from 10am to 2pm at Wasatch Mountain State Park.

For more information call 435-654-1791 or visit: stateparks.utah.gov.