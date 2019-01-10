× UDOT plans to plow national parks in Utah amid government shutdown

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation will meet with rangers from the National Park Service to discuss plowing roads in three of Utah’s national parks during the federal government shutdown.

The shutdown, which is now approaching the end of its third week, has halted funding to the national parks, including the funding for services like plowing.

On December 31, Arches and Canyonlands national parks both announced the closure of park roads due to the unsafe conditions created by snowy roadways.

UDOT named Canyonlands, Arches and Capitol Reef national parks as the ones to be discussed in its meeting with National Park Service officials.

