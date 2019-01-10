Two pets killed in house fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Two pets were killed and a home is considered a total loss after a structure fire in Bountiful Thursday.

Fire crews at the scene near 1000 South and 350 West said they were called to the scene around noon.

When crews arrived the three occupants of the home, two of whom have Down syndrome, were already outside safely. No injuries were reported.

Two cats were killed in the fire, two dogs survived, and one cat is still missing.

The fire began in the attic and spread. The home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.