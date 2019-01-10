× Teen taken to hospital with minor injuries after being hit by car on way to Kearns High School

KEARNS, Utah — A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she was hit by a vehicle on her way to school Thursday morning.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said the teen was hit by a car driven by an elderly man as the teen was on her way to Kearns High School.

The crash occurred on 4800 West in the vicinity of the school, and Gray said the teen was in a crosswalk.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 7:45 a.m.

Gray said the teen suffered minor injuries but was taken to a hospital as a precaution. The driver is cooperating with police.

No further details were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.