Tabiona man dies in house fire

TABIONA, Utah — A Tabiona man died early Thursday morning in a house fire.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Rick Evin Wilberg died in a fire at his home at 37988 N 38200 W.

Wilberg’s body was recovered Thursday afternoon.

Tabiona firefighters and a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the home around 8 a.m. after a driver on SR-35 saw the fire.

“As Tabiona firefighters began trying to put out the fire at the front of the house, [Duchesne County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Monty] Nay said he tried to enter the house through a back door in an effort to find Wilberg. Thick smoke, however, prevented him from making it into the house,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters from the Duchesne and Fruitland fire departments also responded to help extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate of the damage it caused was not immediately available.

The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Wilberg’s body.