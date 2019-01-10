Steak, Sugar Snap Pea and Barley Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 1-inch thick

1/4 cup prepared lowfat vinaigrette

2 cups fresh sugar snap peas

2 cups cooked barley

1 cup yellow and red grape or teardrop tomatoes, halved

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon pepper

Gremolata Dressing:

1/4 cup prepared lowfat vinaigrette

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 teaspoons grated lemon peel

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine Gremolata Dressing ingredients in small bowl until well blended, refrigerate until ready to use.

Place beef steak and 1/4 cup vinaigrette in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Bring water to boil in large saucepan. Add peas; cook 2 to 3 minutes until crisp-tender. Drain; rinse under cold water. Combine peas, cooked barley and tomatoes in large bowl; toss with dressing and set aside.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Combine minced garlic and 1 teaspoon pepper; press evenly onto steak. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, about 12 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.)

Cook's Tip: To broil, place steak on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 17 to 18 minutes for medium rare doneness, turning once. (Do not overcook.).

Carve steak into thin slices, season with salt, as desired. Add steak slices to barley mixture.

Recipe courtesy of Utah Beef Council and www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com.