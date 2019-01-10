See how, when and where you are using the most energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Energy use is particularly sensitive to temperature in both winter and summer. But knowing and understanding your own energy use habits is the first step in saving energy and money throughout the year.

Getting a snapshot of how you are actually using energy can help inform you on what better steps you can take.

You can do that with Rocky Mountain Power's new online Home Energy Reports. They give customers an easy way to see how, when and where they are using the most energy and identify what areas they could be saving money -- all based on a customer's individual energy use.

You can access the report from your online account and see your energy usage at the whole-house level or specific functions such as refrigeration, lighting and heating.

You can also provide specific information about your home for personalized tips that show you ways you can save energy and reduce your monthly bill.

Go to wattsmart.com/reports for more information.