See a wedding venue featured in ‘Utah Bride & Groom’

River Bottoms Ranch sits along the Provo River and is surrounded by mountain views. It offers a one-of-a-kind backdrop for wedding celebrations in spring, summer, fall and winter. There are many options or indoor and outdoor celebrations.

Janica Horner from River Bottoms Ranch was featured in the recent issue of Utah Bride & Groom.

You can find more information at riverbottomsranch.com.

Michelle Counsins, owner of Michelle Leo Events, often works with River Bottoms Ranch to plan weddings and other events.

You can find more information at michelleleoevents.com.