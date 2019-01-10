Narine Ishhanov shares her story of not giving up, and becoming Miss Utah USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It took her 6 years of sheer determination, but she finally won the title, and is here sharing her story.

Miss Utah USA 2018, Narine Ishhanov, talks about about the challenges she faced and all of the behind the scenes details of competing for Miss USA.

She came to the United States from Turkmenistan in 2004 and says she could have never imagined that she would be the Miss Utah USA.

She's now on her way to taking the DAT to get into a dental school while also operating her own trucking business.

She will help crown the new Miss Utah USA at the upcoming pageant. Nearly two dozen contestants will be vying for the coveted crown when the Miss Utah USA Pageant comes to Salt Lake City on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

The event will be held at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah, 1395 Presidents Cir, Salt Lake City, UT 84112. The pageant, which will crown the 2019 Miss Utah USA and Miss Utah Teen USA, will begin at 2 p.m. with the Preliminary Show, followed at 7 p.m. by the pageant Finals which will feature a musical performance by acclaimed singer Josh Keating. Tickets for the event are available at https://tickets.utah.edu/events/miss-utah-usa-2019/ .

As part of the event, 2018 Miss Utah USA Narine Ishhanov and 2018 Miss Utah Teen USA Madilen Rose Kellogg will be on hand to crown the 2019 queens.

The pageant will consist of three equally-scored categories including interview, evening gown, and swimwear/active wear and each contestant will be evaluated by a panel of judges on character, poise, confidence and personality.

The pageant queens will go on to compete in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants in May 2019 which will be broadcast right here on Fox13.