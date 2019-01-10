Keto Chicken Pot Pie and Loaded Cauliflower Mash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keto Chicken Pot Pie

Ingredients:

For the Filling:

2 tbsp. butter

½ c. broccoli, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

¾ c. heavy whipping cream

½ c. carrot, chopped

1 c. chicken broth, 2 tbsp. separated

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

¼ tsp. dried rosemary

¼ tsp. dried thyme

1 rotisserie chicken, meat shredded

2 tbsp. cornstarch

For the Crust:

5 tbsp. butter, melted

1/3 c. coconut flour

2 tbsp. full fat sour cream

4 eggs

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. baking powder

1 and 1/3 c. sharp cheddar, shredded

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400. In a large saute pan, add butter over medium heat to melt. Add the onion and saute 3 minutes or until onions are translucent. Add the carrots, garlic, and broccoli and cook another 8 minutes or until the carrots begin to soften. Add the salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, rosemary and thyme.

2. Mix the reserved 2 tbsp. of chicken broth with the cornstarch in a small bowl then set aside.

3. Next, add the remaining chicken broth and cream to the pan. Bring to a simmer. Simmer 5 minutes. Stir in the cornstarch mixture and return to a simmer stirring often. Stir in the chicken then pour into a casserole dish.

4. Make the crust by mixing the butter, eggs, salt and sour cream. In separate bowl, combine the coconut flour with the baking powder. Pour the flour mixture into the egg mixture 1/3 at a time only mixing just until combined each addition. Once all the flour is mixed in, gently fold in the cheese.

5. Using an ice cream scoop or spoon, dollop the crust batter over the chicken mixture to cover. Try not to press down on the dough as much as possible for a more tender crust. Bake in the 400 degree oven for 15 minutes. Turn oven up to broil and brown the top about 4 minutes. Serve.

Loaded Cauliflower Mash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

6 c. (24oz) cauliflower florets

6 slices bacon, chopped

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1/3 c. buttermilk

2 tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. chives, minced and divided in 2 portions

1/3 c. shredded sharp cheddar

Directions

1. Cook the bacon until crisp. Drain and set aside.

2. Put the cauliflower in a pot of boiling water. Lower the heat and simmer 15 minutes. Drain the cauliflower then place in a blender with the garlic, buttermilk, butter, chives, salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.

3. Transfer the mixture into an 8x8 casserole dish or 4 individual 1 cup ramekins. Top with the cheese and bacon. Put into a 350 degree oven and bake 5-7 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Sprinkle with remaining chives and serve.

Recipes sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug