IRS workers in Ogden rally in protest of government shutdown

OGDEN, Utah — Internal Revenue Service employees and others involved with the National Treasury Employees Union participated in rallies across the country Thursday in protest of the partial federal government shutdown, which is now approaching the end of its third week.

In Ogden, protesters gathered outside the James V. Hansen Federal Building at 324 25th St.

Friday would be payday for many of those workers, but they likely won't see that paycheck due to the shutdown.

"This is not a vacation for us. There is nothing in writing that says we're going to get back pay, and we just want to get back to work. We're good, honest folk and that's what we want to do. We're not here to be political pawns for anybody. We're just here to get the job done," said Matt Westrich, a government employee who was present at Thursday's protest in Ogden.

