Inmate found dead in Weber County Jail in apparent suicide

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — An inmate was found dead in a cell at the Weber County Jail Wednesday in what appears to be a suicide.

According to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Roger Campbell was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday around 6 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after being found and authorities believe the man hanged himself. The release states a deputy had checked on Campbell about 10 minutes prior to the man being found unresponsive.

“During the previous check, nothing out of the ordinary was observed,” the release states. “Mr. Campbell had given no indication that he was in duress or needed assistance.”

The death has been referred to the Weber County Attorney’s Office for investigation. An internal investigation is also underway.

Fox 13 News does not generally cover deaths that appear to be suicides unless there is a broader impact to the public, such as the death of a person who is incarcerated.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.