Game Day Recipe: Monster Bagels

If you're trying to feed an army either for Game Day (or lunchtime in a big family!) Chef Logan Savoy has the perfect recipe.

After you make a giant bagel (dough and baking instructions here), top it with condiments and cold cuts to make the Monster Bagel!

Chef Logan and others from Cuisine Unlimited Catering & Special Events will be on the Kitchen Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show this Friday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Salt Lake Home Show

Dates:

Friday, January 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Weekend Senior (55+) - Valid all three days of the show $12.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.