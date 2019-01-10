× Crews contain small heater fire at Holly Refinery

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A small heater fire triggered an alarm at Holly Refinery Thursday morning, but the fire is contained and no injuries were reported.

West Bountiful City tweeted about the fire at 10:40 a.m., confirming the fire set off an alarm but saying “there is no need for the community to evacuate.”

South Davis Metro Fire stated as of 11:17 a.m. the fire is contained and firefighters were working with the plant personnel to manage the incident. No evacuations are needed and no injuries were reported.

West Bountiful Police stated: “A tube that feeds small quantities of gasoline to a sensor leaked. The fire was quickly contained.”

Holly Refinery is located in the area of 1000 West and 500 South in West Bountiful.