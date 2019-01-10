Cat hit with 7-inch blowgun dart in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — Police and families in Washington City are working to find the person responsible for impaling a cat with a 7-inch dart Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s scary. I’m really worried about our neighborhood,” said Carrie Colvin, the owner of the black cat named “Pepper” who came home with the blowgun dart sticking out of its side.

Colvin, whose family lives just south of the Virgin River on Sandia Road in Washington City, said the cat was only let out of the house for around 20 minutes when the incident occurred.

Click here to read the full report from St. George News.