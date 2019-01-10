Amanda’s Easy Energy Balls (No-Bake, Vegan, Organic)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I'm trying to keep my family healthy this year, plus I have a new goal of reducing my waste at home. The protein bars that my son and I love have too much packaging now, so I have discovered a new, easy way to get protein and energy on the go!

I felt that the recipe was so easy, Budah could do it with his eyes closed!

RECIPE:

1 cup dry oats

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup of honey

1/4 cup seeds or nuts

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1 tbl of cocoa powder

dash of salt

Mix it all together then stiffen the dough in fridge for 30 minutes before forming into balls!

