MURRAY, Utah - A 40-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while in the crosswalk in Murray.

Murray Police said a driver making a left turn hit the woman at State St. and 5900 S. just after 6 a.m.

Officers said the woman was wearing dark clothing.

Her condition was not immediately known.

Police have not confirmed what led to the crash.

The driver is cooperating with police.