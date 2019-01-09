Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef KJ Francom, Associate Professor at Utah Valley University, joined us with an unorthodox version of street tacos that takes advantage of a winter delight - pomegranates.

Winter Fresh Tacos helps us to have a bright, fresh taste during the cold winter months.

Ingredients:

¾ lb Chicken (boneless breast or thighs)

3 oz Cotija cheese

12 4' Tortillas

Pomegranate Pico de Gallo - 1 c

½ c Pomegranate Arils

½ c Roma Tomato, small diced

2 t Red Onion, chopped

1 t Cilantro, chopped

Lime juice, to taste

Salt & Pepper, to taste

Mexican Seasoning:

¼ c Spanish Paprika

1 T Onion powder

1 T Garlic powder

1 t ground Cumin

1 t ground Coriander

1 t dried Oregano

½ t Chili powder

Instructions:

Prepare Pomegranate Pico de Gallo. Crumble Cotija cheese. Season chicken with Mexican seasoning, salt and pepper. Grill chicken until done then chop it up. Divide Chicken, Pico and Cotija up among the warmed Tortillas. Serve immediately.

For more information please visit: uvu.edu.