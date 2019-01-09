Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jesse Stay, the "Social Geek" joined us with some of the top gadgets for 2019.

He recommends the Google Home (it really makes your home smart).

The Phillips Hue Bulbs are another one of his favorites.

And the Nest doorbell lets you see who's at your door before you open it.

Chelsie has a favorite gadget as well -- her robot dog that reacts to her phone or the sound of her voice.

You can find Jesse on Facebook.com/Stay. He's also doing a radio show called "Comic Church" on AM 1640 this Sunday, January 13th at 11:05 a.m.