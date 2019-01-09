× The wait is over: Shake Shack is coming to Utah

SANDY, Utah — Shake Shack is opening its first location in Utah and, judging by social media reactions, residents are pretty excited, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Utah’s first Shake Shack will likely open this summer, according to Wadsworth Development. The company announced on Tuesday that it signed a lease a 11000 S. and State Street in Sandy and that renovation has started on the Old Valley High School.

News spread quickly among grateful Utah residents who had previously had to wait until they were in Las Vegas, Phoenix or on the east coast to enjoy the franchise’s famous shakes, burgers and crinkle fries.

