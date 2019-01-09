Several guns stolen from North Salt Lake home, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Detectives in North Salt Lake are investigating after nine guns were stolen from a garage.

The robbery happened Saturday morning around 6:45 a.m.

"It was an opportunistic crime where they found cars unlocked. They went into one vehicle and took a checkbook. Went to the vehicle immediately to the east of that vehicle, got in there, and were able to find a garage door opener. [They] opened the garage door and the nine firearms were stored in the garage and they quickly removed those," said Troy Johnson, NSLPD.

Police said the suspects stole a total of three handguns and six rifles.

Firearm theft is a federal offense, and police told FOX 13 they intend to take the case to the U.S. Attorney's Office. If convicted, the suspects would face at least two years in a federal penitentiary outside of Utah. Similar penalties would be given to anyone who knowingly buys a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information that could aid NSLPD's investigation is urged to call 801-298-6000.