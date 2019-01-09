× Semitruck fire forces closure of southbound I-15 near Cove Fort

COVE FORT, Utah — A semitruck pulling two trailers caught fire Wednesday morning, forcing Utah Highway Patrol troopers to close part of southbound I-15 near Cove Fort for about an hour.

According to UHP, the semitruck and its first trailer caught fire at 7:47 a.m. near mile marker 137 on I-15.

A news release from UHP said the second trailer was loaded with a noncombustible substance called Bisulfite, which would produce a toxic gas if involved in a fire. Crews were able to put out the fire before it reached the second trailer.

The driver was not injured.