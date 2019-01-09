Ride fat tire bikes, snowshoe or cross-country ski for FREE at a Winter Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wasatch Mountain State Park's 4th Annual Winter Festival is Saturday, January 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1281 Warm Springs Road in Midway.

You can try out Wasatch Mountain State Park's equipment for free! That includes fat tire bikes, snowshoes and cross-country skis.

It's a great way to experience the clean mountain air and get some sunshine!

In addition to trying out outdoor equipment, there will be a lot of booths where you can learn more and take in the beauty mountain scenery.

For more information please visit: gohebervalley.com or stateparks.utah.gov.