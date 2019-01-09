× Powder Mountain Road closed after accident leaves one dead

WEBER COUNTY — Deputies responded to a traffic accident on Powder Mountain Road Wednesday that left one dead and one injured.

According to a press release, deputies located a cargo truck on Highway 158 that had been traveling down the road on its side in both lanes of travel. A 37-year-old male passenger had been ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene.

There were no other occupants in the truck and no other vehicles involved.

Officials investigating the incidents believe brake failure may have been a factor.

Powder Mountain Road is currently closed in both directions and is anticipated to be closed for several hours.

Those who were coming down the road before the closure have been diverted back up to Powder Mountain Ski Resort, and people are advised to remain in the lodge where it is warm until the road is opened.

Check back with FOX 13 for updates.