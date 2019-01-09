How you can stand out from the crowd when advancing your career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you feel stagnant in your career, it may be time to start looking for new opportunities. But, with higher positions comes tougher competition.

David Sant, VP of Marketing at Cyprus Credit Union, joined us with some things you can do to stand out from the crowd.

Make Goals. When it comes to your career, it's most important that you always have a goal that you are working toward. This could be a measurable short-term goal for your job, such as completing a major project. Alternatively, this could also be a long-term goal for your overall career, such as improved metrics for your job. If you always have a goal in mind, you'll always know what you're working toward.

Always be Networking. We've all heard the saying "it's not what you know, it's who you know". Networking is vital to success in the business world, even if you aren't looking for a new job at the time. You never know when a connection you've made will lead to a greater opportunity in the future. It also helps to find a mentor.

Ask for Feedback. Schedule a time to sit down with your boss to get feedback on your job performance. Have an honest conversation where you don't act defensive or make excuses and take notes! Also share your goals with your employer.

Keep Improving. The world is constantly changing and so is the corporate world. If you feel there is a training or seminar that would help improve your job performance, pitch it to your employer. In many cases paying for some career development opportunities is less expensive than training a whole new employee. Use your own time to develop a skill that can be used in your job.

Stand Out. Take extra steps to make sure that you stand out among the crowd. Go above and beyond what is expected of you. Volunteer for assignments and projects that may be outside of your typical job requirements. Use down time to help employees finish tasks they may be struggling with. Find ways to be the "go to person" with certain aspects of your company. The more valuable you make yourself, the more likely management is to notice you and your effort!

