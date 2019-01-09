How you can “Flip Your Strip”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The park strip is that odd piece of property between the sidewalk and the street. The average one is grass, and it inefficiently uses 10,000 gallons of water per season.

Landscaping it is one of the hottest trends in Utah - it's catching on quickly.

But how do you do it? Cynthia Bee joined us with some ideas on how to "Flip Your Strip".

She says a planted park strip is not only more attractive, it also reduces water use by 80 percent or more and can be very low-maintenance. It also increases curb appeal and a sense of separation from the street.

Here's how to do it:

Remove the lawn either by killing it with Round Up or a similar herbicide or using a sod cutter to remove it.

Switch an existing sprinkler at either end of the park strip with a drip retrofit head and then cap the remaining sprinkler heads.

Lay drip lines and plant perennials and groundcovers next to a water emitter on the line.

Add extra emitters or loop drip line around trees and shrubs.

Top with bark mulch to hold in water and reduce weeds.

Free park strip design plans are available at the Salt Lake Home Show or come and learn more at the Creating Waterwise Park Strips class. Cynthia will be on the Design Stage Friday, January 11 at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 12 at 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Salt Lake Home Show

Dates:

Friday, January 11, 2019 2:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 13, 2019 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center (formerly, South Towne Expo Center)

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Weekend Adult (ages 13+) - Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Weekend Senior (55+) - Valid all three days of the show $12.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE (with a paying adult)

Group Tickets (20 or more) $8.00

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.