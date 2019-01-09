Granite School District bus involved in crash
The Granite School District reports one of its buses was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred at 3200 W and 4700 S in West Valley City.
According to a GSD representative, the bus was carrying students with special needs to Frost Elementary when it was struck.
A picture posted on the school district’s Twitter feed shows a Nissan sedan partially wedged under the bus’ left rear fender.
“What is this vehicle doing on the complete opposite side of the road you ask? Buses are big, yellow, with a lot of lights and reflective striping for a reason. Slow down and pay attention. Our body shop doesn’t need the work,” the tweet said.
No one was injured.