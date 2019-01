SALT LAKE CITY — Fire crews responded to a large gas leak at 3295 W California Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

A Dominion Energy representative confirmed to FOX 13 that four businesses were evacuated. No one was injured.

California Ave was closed from Gladiola to 3200 W. As of 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, officials have declared those roads now open after the 4-inch gas leak was repaired.

Below are pictures from the scene: